Published 12:33 IST, September 27th 2024

Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail Screened At Supreme Court, CJI DY Chandrachud, Vidhu Vinod Chopra Attend

The screening was followed by an exclusive interaction between CJI and Vidhu Vinod Chopra, along with IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS Officer Shraddha Joshi, lead actors Vikrant and Medha Shankar.

Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
A special screening of 12th Fail was held at the Supreme Court of India in New Delhi
A special screening of 12th Fail was held at the Supreme Court of India in New Delhi
