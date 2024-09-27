Published 12:33 IST, September 27th 2024
Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail Screened At Supreme Court, CJI DY Chandrachud, Vidhu Vinod Chopra Attend
The screening was followed by an exclusive interaction between CJI and Vidhu Vinod Chopra, along with IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS Officer Shraddha Joshi, lead actors Vikrant and Medha Shankar.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
A special screening of 12th Fail was held at the Supreme Court of India in New Delhi | Image: Weekly Voice/X
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
12:33 IST, September 27th 2024