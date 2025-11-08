Viral 'Official Apology' Trend Explained: Why Are Maddock Films, Dharma Productions, Tere Ishk Mein Team Saying Sorry

Open social media and you will end up on an ‘official apology' letter by some big brand, except they have nothing to apologise for. Just when netizens were moving from the labubu obsession and festive dumps, a new trend has taken over. Big Bollywood production houses like Dharma Productions, Maddock Films, T Series and the makers of Dhanush and Kriti Sanon's upcoming film, Tere Ishk Mein, have also hopped on to the trend, leaving fans bewildered. If, like others, you too are confused about the viral apologies, we have got you covered. Know all about the trend here.

Official apology statements shared by production houses | Image: Instagram

While confusing, the apologies are not restricted to production houses. Brands like Skoda, Volkswagen, Man Force, Adani Amuja Cement, Haldiram’s, Keventers, Banana Leaf, PVR-Inox, Cashify, and Garnier have also tried their hand at the trend. To partake in the trend, the brands have to post an ‘official apology’ on their letterhead. However, instead of showing regret for their actions, the statements are designed to be boastful about their strengths.

The trend that changed the meaning of apology

The trend mirrors an actual apology letter released by brands after a PR crisis or after a campaign backfires. A typical brand apology letter addresses the issue at first, followed by bullet points of the changes that they are going to implement after the back and concludes with an apology traditionally for ‘hurting sentiments’ or ‘disrespecting feelings’. However, for the purpose of the trend, the posts are designed similarly, but the apology is for exceeding expectations or satisfying customers.



The trend seems to be a playful continuation of a spree started in the Philippines in 2024. Since then, the ‘we are sorry’ posts have amplified worldwide. Brands in India have hopped on the trend to cash in on the virality aspect on social media. It not only helps brands get visibility online but also retains user interaction as an ‘official apology statement’ is traditionally expected to follow a serious controversy.