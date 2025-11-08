I Will Take a Bullet for Him: Rashmika Mandanna After Saying She Will Marry Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are reportedly all set to tie the knot. Social media chatter suggests that the couple might be eyeing a February 2026 wedding. While neither of the actors has directly confirmed the rumours, they have given plenty of hints on their social media and public outings. While promoting her recent outing, The Girlfriend, Rashmika Mandanna, spoke about marriage.

In a conversation with Honest Townhall, Rashmika Mandanna shared her ideal love and the kind of man she would like to settle down with. The actress said, “My type is honestly someone who is capable of understanding at a deep level. I am not talking in the generic sense. It is an understanding of life from his own perspective. How does he perceive certain situations? I want someone who is open to understanding. Someone who is genuinely nice and someone who can fight a war with me, or for me. If there is a war against me tomorrow, I know that man will fight with me. I will do the same. I will take a bullet for him any day. That is my kind of person.”

The show delved into the personal life of the actress further and asked who she would kill, marry and date among all the actors she has worked with. In her signature style, the Pushpa fame shared she would date Naruto and marry Vijay Deverakonda. Her response drew massive cheers from the audience.



Rashmika Mandanna gives a clear view of her ‘important’ engagement ring

For the promotion of her film, Rashmika also appeared in the Zee5 talk show Jayammu Nischayammu Raa. The actress flaunted the massive diamond seated on her ring finger shortly after reports of her engagement with Vijay Deverakonda. When asked about the rings, the actress chuckled and replied, “They’re very important rings.” She further blushed when the members of the audience teased her with Vijay Deverakonda's name.

