Viral Video: Alpha BTS Clips Shows Alia Bhatt And Sharvari's Body Doubles Filming Action Scenes

Amid the massive criticism and poor reviews of Alpha, a BTS clip of the Alia Bhatt and Sharvari starrer has surfaced online. In the clip, the body double of the actresses could be seen performing a pivotal action sequence from the film. The video has gone viral on social media.

Alpha BTS sparks more criticism for the movie

The viral clip shows the stunt doubles of Sharvari and Alia Bhatt performing an action sequence from Alpha. This is from the same scene that also features Hrithik Roshan's much-talked-about cameo. The video has also left the internet divided. A section of social media believes that in the video, Sharvari could be performing her own stunts while Alia uses a body double. Others, however, are certain that both actresses have used body doubles. Another BTS photo from the Alpha set shows the same stunt doubles posing with the actresses.

The BTS has also sparked more negative conversations around the film. Netizens questioned Alia Bhatt and Sharvari for not performing their own stunts. Some even mentioned that the action choreography was among the select few things about the film that garnered some priase and the actresses do not deserve credit for that either. However, fans of the actors have advocated that stunt doubles are common on action films and that lead actors rarely perform their own stunts.

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Alia Bhatt shares BTS from Alpha

Just before the video surfaced online, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram account to share a series of unseen pictures and videos from the film's shoot. From intense training sessions to high-octane action sequences and candid moments between takes, Alia offered a rare glimpse into the making of the YRF spy thriller. "A few pages from our alpha diary," she wrote in the caption. The first set of pictures shows Alia seated on the ground, covered in mud and dirt, as she appears to have shot a stunt sequence. She followed it up with other BTS clips from action sequences of the Shiv Rawail directorial.



Also Read: Alia's Alpha Move: Actress Becomes Highest Paid Female Star Of Spyverse

Alpha is the seventh film in YRF's spyverse and the first female-led spy thriller. Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's Alpha has received a lukewarm response from critics and moviegoers alike. The film also features Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and a special cameo by Hrithik Roshan. Despite its star-studded lineup and YRF's spy universe popularity, the film failed to take off as expected, opening to a muted response.



Also Read: Before Alpha, YRF Spyverse Budget And Box Office Collection Detailed