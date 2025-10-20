Viral Video: Bhool Bhualiyaa 3 Co-stars Madhuri Dixit-Triptii Dimri Reunite For Pre-Diwali Dinner

Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri, who appeared together in last year's Diwali hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, were spotted together in Mumbai last night, November 19. The actresses posed for the shutterbugs together, as they celebrated the wrap of their upcoming film, Ma Behen. Madhuri and Triptii's pre-Diwali reunion is now doing the rounds on social media.



Keeping in mind the festive spirit, Madhuri Dixit sported an all-white suit set, which she teamed with a bright red dupatta. She teamed the look with a statement golden and white jhumkis and kept the look simple with minimal accessories. The Devdas fame kept her tresses open for the evening.



Triptii, on the other hand, was stunned in a classic, satin gown. The actress's sleeveless outfit featured a backless design with tie-ups at the back. She, too, kept her tresses open and posed for the paparazzi present at the event. The actress kept her look simple with no accessories and high heels.



Fans of the actresses took to the comment section to react to their reunion. A comment read, “She is looking so pretty and gorgeous." The video also landed on Reddit, and a commentor mentioned, “Both are absolutely stunning." Appreciating Triptii, a user wrote, “Tripti's eyes and face card is really something else.”

