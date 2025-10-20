Updated 20 October 2025 at 12:55 IST
Viral Video: Bhool Bhualiyaa 3 Co-stars Madhuri Dixit-Triptii Dimri Reunite For Pre-Diwali Dinner
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actors Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri were spotted at a diner in Mumbai, on October 19, a day before Diwali. Their video is now doing the rounds on social media.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri, who appeared together in last year's Diwali hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, were spotted together in Mumbai last night, November 19. The actresses posed for the shutterbugs together, as they celebrated the wrap of their upcoming film, Ma Behen. Madhuri and Triptii's pre-Diwali reunion is now doing the rounds on social media.
Keeping in mind the festive spirit, Madhuri Dixit sported an all-white suit set, which she teamed with a bright red dupatta. She teamed the look with a statement golden and white jhumkis and kept the look simple with minimal accessories. The Devdas fame kept her tresses open for the evening.
Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Gives A Sneak Peek Into Malti Marie's Diwali Party
Triptii, on the other hand, was stunned in a classic, satin gown. The actress's sleeveless outfit featured a backless design with tie-ups at the back. She, too, kept her tresses open and posed for the paparazzi present at the event. The actress kept her look simple with no accessories and high heels.
Also Read: Ekta Kapoor's Diwali Party: Karan-Tejasswi To Nargis Fakhri Attend
Fans of the actresses took to the comment section to react to their reunion. A comment read, “She is looking so pretty and gorgeous." The video also landed on Reddit, and a commentor mentioned, “Both are absolutely stunning." Appreciating Triptii, a user wrote, “Tripti's eyes and face card is really something else.”
Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri were also accompanied by Ravi Kishan, who will also appear in the movie Maa Behen. The Suresh Triveni directorial went on floors in May, earlier this year. As per reports, Madhuri and Triptii will essay the role of mother-daughter in the movie, which will stream on Netflix.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 20 October 2025 at 12:55 IST