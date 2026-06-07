Viral Video: Madhuri Dixit-Anil Kapoor's Reunion At Maa Behen Premiere Reminds Nostalgic Fans Of 90s Bollywood

Netflix hosted a special screening of the movie Maa Behen on Saturday night. Actor Anil Kapoor attended the special premiere of the movie that features Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri and Dharna Durga. Videos of Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor reuniting at the premiere are now going viral on social media.

Anil Kapoor's video from Maa Behen screening goes viral

Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor were the IT couple in Bollywood from the 1980s to the 1990s. The actors have delivered many hit movies together, like Ram Lakhan, Tezaab, Beta and Pukaar. Their on-screen chemistry and off-camera camaraderie were highly celebrated by fans.

The actors' reunion at the premiere of Maa Behen sent their fans down memory lane. Videos from the event show Anil Kapoor warmly greeting Madhuri Dixit and congratulating her on the positive reviews of her movie. They also posed together for the paparazzi, giving the internet several viral moments.

Fans of Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit have been widely sharing the video online. They also took to the comment section to demand that they feature in a movie together. A comment read, “Pls get them together in a movie again!” A user mentioned, “During their peak, they ruled the indian cinema. From kids to the old, they captured the hearts with their looks and performance. They are nothing short of that charisma even now." Echoing the sentiment, another user wrote, “This duo is unmatched!!!”



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About the Netflix movie Maa Behen