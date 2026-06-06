Peddi Box Office Collection Day 3: Ram Charan Starrer Crosses ₹125 Crore Mark With Minimal Growth

Ram Charan's Peddi didn't pick up much at the Indian box office on the third day of its release. The rural sports drama opened to over ₹50 crore on June 4, but the collections declined heavily as the reviews were mixed and many criticised the film sharply for its portrayal of Janhvi Kapoor's character Achiyyamma. Nevertheless, the movie crossed the ₹100 crore nett mark domestically and will look to wrap up the opening weekend, which concludes on Sunday (June 7) with well over ₹150 crore biz.

Peddi collected ₹18.50 crore from its premieres in India. The film was released in theatres on Thursday across 3000 screens. It collected ₹51 crore nett in India on its first day. Second day's haul stood at ₹26.90 crore. The buz jumped slightly to ₹28.85 crore on Saturday. The growth registered was over 7%. Given the big budget for the film and Ram Charan's hefty salary, Peddi is faring below expectations so far.

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Set in 1980s rural Andhra Pradesh, Peddi follows the journey of a lower-caste villager (Ram Charan) who turns to wrestling to win recognition and dignity for his community. The film also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu and Boman Irani in supporting roles.

What's the controversy surrounding Peddi?

After Peddi released on June 4, heavy criticism over the portrayal of Janhvi Kapoor's character Achiyyamma followed. The film found itself at the centre of controversy after a section of audiences criticised it for objectifying women through its camera work, dialogues and romantic scenes between Ram Charan and Janhvi.

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Janhvi Kapoor's character Achiyyamma has been sexualised in Peddi | Image: X