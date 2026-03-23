Viral Video | 'OG Dhurandhar' Rakesh Bedi Urges Fans To Not Share The Revenge Spoilers: That’s Not Right...

Dhurandhar: The Revenge: Ever since the movie's release, the Aditya Dhar directorial has dominated social media discourse. Netizens have been discussing the aspects of the movie, from its music to post-credit scenes, in elaborate posts and debates. Amid this, some users have also shared spoilers and pivotal plot details of the Ranveer Singh starrer online. Actor Rakesh Bedi, who unarguably plays the most pivotal role in the film, took to his Instagram account to request cinegoers to refrain from sharing spoilers.

Rakesh Bedi appears in the role of scheming politician Jameel Jamali in Dhurandhar | Image: X

Rakesh Bedi requests fans not to share Dhurandhar 2 spoilers

On March 23, Rakesh Bedi took to his Instagram account to share a video message with his fans and followers. The actor plays the charming politician Jameel Jamali in Dhurandhar 2, and he is also key to the biggest plot twist of the movie. In the clip, the veteran actor shared, "I am proud to be a part of Dhurandhar 2. I must say that Dhurandhar has not only broken, or shattered but also devastated all kinds of records at the box office. It has penetrated deep into the hearts of people in India and around the world. It is not only a commercial hit, but it is also making an impact on the masses of Indian people who have seen the film. The reactions and the collections are unprecedented, unheard and unparalleled. A lot of ‘un-s’ are attached with this film!"



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He continued, "But I have one request to make. Please don't shoot the scenes from the film while you are seeing it and post them on social media. Because they are spoilers! And don't shoot spoilers, especially the last scene of the film, the climax and put it on social media. Because that is not right, that is being a spoilsport… That is not the right thing to do. Aap ne mazey le liye film ka (You enjoyed the film), let the others also enjoy now. Thank you."'



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The actor was also a part of Dhar's last directorial Uri: The Surgical Strikes | Image: X

Bedi shared the video with the caption, “Pl don’t post the SPOILERS of DHURANDHAR on social media.” On another note, the actor also shared that he is trying to organise a screening of Dhurandhar 2 for former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, who mentioned to him that he is unable to secure a ticket for the movie.