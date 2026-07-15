Viral Video: Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Step Out On A Dosa Date In Mumbai

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to embrace parenthood for the second time. The couple confirmed the news of their pregnancy via a social media post in April. Following the announcement, Deepika Padukone has been making only sporadic public appearances.

In one of the rare outings, the couple was spotted in Mumbai together on Monday afternoon. As per social media accounts and fan pages, Deepika and Ranveer visited Mumbai's popular eatery, Benne Dosa, which they often frequent. A video of the couple exiting the premises is now doing the rounds online.

In the small clip, Ranveer and Deepika could be seen greeting the staff member from the diner before exiting in their car. The actors did not oblige the paparazzi and fans for photos during their outing. They even covered their face with masks, likely in an attempt to go unnoticed.



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For the casual outing, Ranveer Singh donned a white T-shirt with black bottoms and teamed the look with a cap. The mom-to-be donned a maroon co-ord set, which concealed her baby bump. She tied her hair in a ponytail and carried a handbag to round out the outfit. Despite their attempt to go unnoticed, eagle-eyed fans not only spotted the couple but have also been circulating their videos from Benne.

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