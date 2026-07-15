The Odyssey: Tickets At ₹3100, Indian Viewers Will Still Miss Out On The True IMAX Experience For Christopher Nolan Film

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is all set for its global premiere on July 17. The modern-day adaptation of Homer's ancient Greek epic, the film is one of the most anticiapted Hollywood projects ever. Besides being a Nolan film and featuring a star-studded cast, The Odyssey also marks a moment in cinema history, as it’s the first feature to be shot entirely on IMAX film.

The Oscar-winning director is known to push boundaries and introduce unfamiliar concepts to the big screen. After experimenting with storytelling for years, Nolan has now decided to create a lasting cinematic spectacle by expanding the scope of the medium. “I mean, it’s The Odyssey,” Nolan told AP News. “This should be a difficult film to make, and it was.”

The filmmaker has specially filmed and produced The Odyssey for 70mm film or 1570 format. However, there are only 41 cinema halls in the entire world that support the 1570 format movie. Initial screenings for the 70 mm IMAX showings sold out in under an hour a year in advance in the United States. The reel of the special IMAX format of The Odyssey is one of the most coveted commodities in the film community currently. As per reports, the reel runs over 17 km and weighs 240 kgs.



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Out of the 41 70mm format IMAX supporting screens in the world, none of them is in India. This means that the Indian audience will not be able to witness The Odyssey in Nolan's desired format. This is not an India-specific challenge, though. Fans of the director around the world have been making cross-country trips to watch the movie in the best format.

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However, the 70 mm IMAX screens account for only about 41 theatres out of thousands worldwide; there are other ways to see the film, including 70 mm, digital IMAX, and other large-format presentations. India boasts 34 IMAX screens in all metro cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Noida, Chennai and Kolkata. Advance booking tickets for The Odyssey are already on sale in India. In select cities, the tickets are priced as high as ₹3,100.



Also Read: The Odyssey Story: Nolan's Epic Is Based On This Ancient Greek Poem

Christopher Nolan, producer Emma Thomas, Matt Damon, and Tom Holland were in Mumbai last week for the premiere of The Odyssey on July 10, followed by a press conference on July 11, where the cast and filmmakers spoke about the making of the highly anticipated mythological epic. The Odyssey also stars Robert Pattinson, Anne Hathaway and Zendaya in key roles. The movie will be released on July 17.