Updated 14 March 2026 at 10:46 IST
Watch: Honey Singh Promenades At Khan Market Ahead Of Delhi IG Indoor Stadium Concert Today
Yo Yo Honey Singh was spotted taking a stroll in Delhi's famous Khan Market after hours on Friday night. The singer is scheduled to perform in the national capital tonight.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh is all set to perform his Delhi show from My Story India Chapter's World tour. Ahead of the concert on March 14, the singer was spotted taking a late-night stroll in the Khan Market area of the National Capital. In the video, now going viral online, the singer was seen greeting the crowd as he passed through the popular Delhi marketplace.
Honey Singh spotted taking a stroll in Delhi
On late Friday night, Honey Singh was spotted taking a walk in Khan Market. In the viral clips, the singer was seen dressed in a white shirt teamed with a black blazer and classic denims. A team of security personnel followed the Millionaire hitmaker. Honey Singh, who is a native of Delhi NCR, also greeted excited fans who were surprised on spotting him at the market.
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Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for Honey Singh's Delhi concert
On March 13, Delhi Police issued a detailed traffic advisory for attendees of Honey Singh's concert at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium. The advisory also cautioned other travellers plying the route of the scheduled event. As per the notification, “Traffic movement is likely to remain affected on IP Marg (MGM Road), Vikas Marg & Ring Road (Rajghat to IP Depot) due to the arrival of spectators.” Additionally, traffic diversions are to be expected around IP Marg and Vikar Marg. The advisory also stressed that no parking of any kind of vehicles would be permitted on the Ring Road.
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Rapper and singer Yo Yo Honey Singh's concert is scheduled to take place from 4:00 PM to 11:00 PM. The singer has also informed his fans to be seated maximum by 6 PM as he will take the stage at 7 PM. Attendees are advised to use specific gates for entry as per their seating category.
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Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 14 March 2026 at 10:46 IST