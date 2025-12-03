Viral Video: Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone Twin In Red At Actor's Cousin's Wedding In Goa

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh took some time off their professional duties to attend the wedding function of his cousin in Goa. Several photos and videos of the couple from the nuptials are now viral on social media. The ceremony comes amid the promotions of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar.

Netizens swoon over Deepika-Ranveer's viral video at wedding

On December 3, several videos featuring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh from the wedding in Goa are now doing the rounds on social media. In the viral video, the couple could be seen seated in the front row while the newlyweds took their pheras and exchanged garlands. In another video, the couple clapped as the wedding ceremony concluded.



Ranveer Singh was also seen carrying the bride's palanquin as a part of his brotherly duty at his cousin's wedding. Socialite Orry was also present at the wedding ceremony and shared a glimpse from inside the event. While clearer photos of the couple are awaited, the videos show them twinning in red at the family function.



Social media users have been swooning over the couple's look at the event. Ranveer Singh was seen wearing a red kurta while Deepika Padukone donned a matching, printed saree. In another video, Ranveer Singh was seen dancing enthusiastically on the title track of his upcoming movie, Dhurandhar, at an after-party at the wedding ceremony.



