War 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Hrithik Roshan's Film Beats Chhaava, Saiyaara, Sikandar's Opening Weekend Biz, Big Loss For YRF Still On Cards?

War 2 Box Office Collection: The Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani starrer opened to a massive fan frenzy on August 14. Released in a clash with Rajinikanth's Coolie, the movie underperformed at the box office. On the first Sunday of release, War 2 minted its lowest single-day business, despite the non-working day. At the end of the first weekend, the movie had amassed a total of ₹ 173.60 Cr. While the number is higher than other critically and commercially acclaimed movies of the year, experts have predicted that War 2 will finish its box office run with much lower collection than anticipated and required to make the project profitable for the production, Yash Raj Films (YRF).

War 2 witnesses its lowest single-day business on Sunday

War 2 opened to ₹52 crore on the eve of Independence Day. The subsequent holiday boosted the film's business, and the Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR starrer witnessed a sharp upward trend in collection by minting ₹57.35 crore. However, the collections dipped significantly after that.



Also Read: Box Office Day 4: Will Coolie Enter ₹200 Crore Club In Opening Weekend?

On Saturday, the movie raked in ₹33.25 crore and added another ₹31 crore to its kitty on the following day. In the 4-day theatrical run, War 2 has amassed a total of ₹173.60 cr.



Also Read: AR Murugadoss Breaks Silence On Salman Khan Starrer Sikandar's Debacle

What is the budget of War 2?