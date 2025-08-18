War 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Hrithik Roshan's Film Beats Chhaava, Saiyaara, Sikandar's Opening Weekend Biz, Big Loss For YRF Still On Cards?

Updated 18 August 2025 at 09:19 IST
War 2 Box Office Collection: The Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani starrer opened to a massive fan frenzy on August 14. Released in a clash with Rajinikanth's Coolie, the movie underperformed at the box office. On the first Sunday of release, War 2 minted its lowest single-day business, despite the non-working day. At the end of the first weekend, the movie had amassed a total of ₹ 173.60 Cr. While the number is higher than other critically and commercially acclaimed movies of the year, experts have predicted that War 2 will finish its box office run with much lower collection than anticipated and required to make the project profitable for the production, Yash Raj Films (YRF).
War 2 opened to ₹52 crore on the eve of Independence Day. The subsequent holiday boosted the film's business, and the Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR starrer witnessed a sharp upward trend in collection by minting ₹57.35 crore. However, the collections dipped significantly after that.
On Saturday, the movie raked in ₹33.25 crore and added another ₹31 crore to its kitty on the following day. In the 4-day theatrical run, War 2 has amassed a total of ₹173.60 cr.
As per multiple media reports, War 2 is the most expensive movie in the YRF spy universe. As per Bollywood Hungama, the film boasts a budget of over ₹400 crore. Combining the marketing and promotional costs, the expenditure rounds up to a whopping ₹440–450 crore. Given the mammoth budget, the film is reportedly required to make ₹270–280 crore at the Indian box office to be classified as hit and ₹340–350 crore to be labelled as super hit.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 18 August 2025 at 09:19 IST