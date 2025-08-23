War 2 Budget Vs Box Office: Is Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani Starrer Hit Or Flop?

War 2: The Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR starrer was one of the most anticipated films of the year. Produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF), the movie opened to a massive fanfare on August 14. However, the initial buzz did not translate into wonderful results at the box office. With mixed reviews and average word of mouth, the movie's collection witnessed a day-by-day decline. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 has breached the ₹200 crore mark in India in 8 days of release. Given the staggering collection, is the Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR starrer a hit or a flop? Know here.

Is War 2 a hit or a flop?

War 2 amassed a staggering ₹ 204.25 Cr in the first week of theatrical run in India. The sixth chapter in the YRF's spyverse, the movie is mounted on a massive budget. Accounting for the star salaries, marketing costs and other overhead expenditures, the film is reportedly the most expensive movie in the spyverse, which comprises Ek Tha Tiger , Tiger Zinda Hai , War , Pathaan and Tiger 3 . As per several media reports, War 2 is made on a budget of ₹350 crore.

In the 9-day theatrical run, the Hrithik Roshan starrer has amassed a total of ₹208 crore in India, inclusive of all languages. The film has added a massive ₹70.15 crore to its kitty from overseas collection. The worldwide collection of War 2 stands at ₹ 314.00 Cr. Given the coming weekend and no significant release in the week, the movie is expected to further its business. Clubbed with digital and other rights, War 2 producers have likely earned a good collection from the non-theatrical revenue. While the box office business of the film looks promising, it must be noted that the producers only get a portion of the earnings. Therefore, reports suggest that the film's producer might incur a ₹30 crore loss. Whether War 2 is a hit or a flop can only be ascertained after the film completes its theatrical run.



