War 2: Hrithik Roshan Heaps Praise On His Co-star Jr NTR, Announces Release Date

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's upcoming movie War 2 is one of the highly anticipated films of the year. The movie not just marks the RRR actor's Bollywood debut but will also portray him in an antagonist role. At a recent event, Hrithik Roshan praised the Tollywood actor and expressed his pleasure to act with him.

Hrithik Roshan on working with Jr NTR: He is a good person…'

Hrithik Roshan had recently attended an event as the chief guest and he was asked by the host according to him who is his favourite co-star. The Greek god quickly replied his favourite co-star is Jr NTR and said that he is not only a great actor, but also a good person. He also said that it was great pleasure to work him. Moreover, Hrithik Roshan announced that War 2 will be releasing on August 14, a day before Independence Day this year.

According to media reports, Jr NTR is expected to be the latest addition to the Yash Raj Films Spyverse films as an Indian agent, following Hrithik Roshan's character Kabir in War. Jr NTR's role in War 2 has piqued the interest of the fabs, with many social media users making wild guesses about it. Some speculated that Jr NTR's character in War 2 will have negative shades. This new character, portrayed by an actor of Jr NTR's caliber, will significantly enhance the franchise, and the producers, Aditya Chopra and Ayan Mukherjee, are eager to showcase the dynamic between the actors Hrithik and Jr NTR.

All about War 2

War 2, helmed by Ayan Mukerji and written by Abbas Tyrewala, will also feature Kiara Advani in key role. It is the sixth instalment of YRF Spy Universe. The film stars Hrithik who will reprise his role as Major Kabir Dhaliwal with NTR Jr. marking his Hindi debut, and Kiara Advani. The film serves as a sequel to War, a 2019 action thriller film, directed by Siddharth Anand. The makers have kept the plot of the movie wrapped.

Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan | Source: Instagram