Karma X Review: Netflix's Crime Thriller Takes Internet By Storm, Netizens Say 'One Of The Best Korean Series'

With new K-dramas and Korean movies, 2025 has turned out to be a great year for fans. From suspense to comedy to horror, the latest releases has taken the world by storm and is clear that the industry is thriving with no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Latest crime-thriller Karma has been receiving positive reviews and netizens soon took social media to give their verdict.

Netizens react to Korean drama Karma

Ever since it premiered on streaming giant Netflix, Karma has caught the attention for the perfect plot and brilliant performance by the star-studded cast. One user wrote, “A VERY INSANE SERIES. IT F****D UP MY MIND IN A GOOD WAY. it’s been a while since the last time i watched a good thriller kdrama i enjoyed it so much i even forgot i started this for namgil. every second of karma kept me on the edge of my seat #Karma”.

Another user wrote, “#Karma Netflix's Korean thriller series is triggering because some scenes contain sensitive issues. The complex, compound plot is easy enough to follow and offers a "satisfying" twist at the end. Kim Nam Gil's last line feels like the ultimate satisfaction for the audience”.

“KARMA was yet another crazy K-drama from Netflix. Disturbing & satisfying all at once. Stellar cast, stellar performances, brilliant twists & turns. An insane dance between consequences and actions. What goes around comes back around has never been this wild. #KARMA”, wrote the third user.

Another social media user wrote, “I finished watching Karma and it was really good. I liked it. I loved that even though Namgil's appearance is limited, his character wasn't wasted at all. I'm grateful they gave him this role”.

All about Karma

Karma is a South Korean crime thriller television series, written and directed by Lee II-hyung. The show starts Park Have Soo, Shin Min A, Lee Lee Joon, Kim Sung Hyun, Lee Kwang Soo and Gong Seung Yeon among others.