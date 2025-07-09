War 2 MAJOR Spoiler Revealed, 'Kabir' Hrithik Roshan To Die In YRF Spyverse, Jr NTR To Become Face Of Franchise?

Hrithik Roshan wrapped up the shoot of his much-awaited film, War 2. The actor took to his Instagram account to share photos from the set, which also featured director Ayan Mukerji. A part of the spyverse, the movie will hit screens on August 14. Hrithik's latest post has dropped hints about the movie and his character's future in the franchise.

Will there be War 3? Will Hrithik Roshan's ‘Kabir’ die in War 2? The actor's latest post sparks speculations

On July 8, Hrithik Roshan shared a photo from the shoot wrap of War 2. In the click, the actors could be seen cutting a cake. However, instead of ‘It's a wrap,' the text on the cake seemingly read, ‘Is It A Wrap?’, leading to speculations about the sequel not being the last movie in the franchise. It was also reported earlier that the director is planning a third instalment of the film.



Apart from the future of the movie, Hrithik Roshan's post also dropped a cryptic hint about his return to the film franchise. While the post seemingly confirmed that War 2 is not the end of the War franchise, it has cast a doubt on ‘Agent Kabir's' involvement. A part of the caption read, “Lastly, it’s always bittersweet to call it a wrap for Kabir, it will take a couple of days to feel like myself again." This has left the fans guessing on whether Hrithik's character in War 2 will die or if Jr NTR's character will take his place.



Will Jr NTR take Hrithik Roshan's place in the War franchise?