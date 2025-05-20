When Jr NTR Spoke About His 'Instinctive Acting' In War 2 Clashing With Ayan Mukerji's Need For Preparation: Aditya Chopra Had To Intervene...

War 2 is one of the most anticipated movies of Bollywood this year. Jr NTR is all set to make his Bollywood debut in the movie directed by Ayan Mukerji. Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani play pivotal roles in the film, which is a part of the YRK spyverse. The movie is scheduled to hit the big screens on August 14, 2025, and a teaser for the same will be released today.

When Jr NTR spoke about his acting approach in War 2

In a Netflix special interview in 2024, Jr NTR opened up about his approach to acting in War 2. The actor highlighted the differences in the process of filmmaking in the South and in Bollywood. He also mentioned how Ayan Mukerji initially did not agree with his approach to acting.



In the video, Jr NTR said, "Too much of prep doesn’t give you the chance to explore yourself. South Indian films (sets) have always been chaotically organised. Like, if the prints have to go tomorrow, the team will still ask for one extra hour because they want to make some changes in the edit. The clock is ticking, the prints have to be delivered, but you’re still working on the film. You are shooting for a crazy sequence tomorrow, but everybody is so chill, we are not prepping at all. We know what needs to be done. I think it is the chaos that brings a great amount of organisation and somewhere that makes us more instinctive as artists.”



He further added, “I believe in spot development… when you are there and your actor is giving you beyond what is written, are you going to take that or not? This was the experience I had with Hindi cinema also, because I was shooting for War, Ayan [Mukerji] didn't know what was going to come. Because he was trying to bring it out of me. Ki ye kaise aane wala hai (How will you do it)? I was like, ‘Ayan, I am very instinctive. Aa jayega! Kuch na kuch aa jayega (It will come out somehow)!’ Ayan was like, ‘Kuch na kuch (How)?’ He loves prep, and I am completely the opposite. Adi [Aditya Chopra] was there in between and he went, ‘It is okay, I get it!’”