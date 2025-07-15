War 2 Vs Coolie: 5 Reasons Why Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR Starrer Can Edge Out Rajinikanth's Actioner At The Box Office

Cinegoers are going to be spoilt for choice on the coming Independence Day. Two of the most awaited movies of the year - War 2 and Coolie will hit screens on August 14. With a star-studded cast and massive hype for both films, a box office showdown is guaranteed on the Independence Day weekend. Ahead of any such clash, a comparison between the two projects is unavoidable. While most cinema enthusiasts will take the opportunity to take two trips to the theatre to catch both the films, early signs indicate that Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani starrer War 2 might be a more fruitful box office venture than Rajinikanth's Coolie, which also features Aamir Khan. Take a look at the factors that might contribute to War 2 edging out Coolie at the ticketing counter.

1. Bigger star cast

Both movies boast arguably some of the biggest names in the industry in the star cast. While War 2 features Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani, Coolie is headlined by Rajinikanth with Nagarjuna playing the role of the antagonist. On one hand, the YRF movie has a combination of the most popular North and South stars, and on the other hand, the Tamil film features one of the select mega stars of the country. Coolie, also features a cameo from Aamir Khan, which might help create a little buzz for the movie in the Hindi-speaking belts as well. However, combined with the brand value of YRF and the director Ayan Mukerji, War 2 seemingly has an edge over Coolie when it comes to the cast.

2. Franchise/universe appeal

Another area where War 2 seems to be in profit is that the movie is a part of the YRF spyverse. A sequel to the 2019 film, the Hrithik Roshan headliner can cash in on the nostalgia and franchise appeal. Additionally, even non-fans of Hrithik Roshan might pay a visit to the theatre to check if there is a connection from the previous spyverse movies, such as Pathaan and the Tiger series. Coolie will lose on this front, as the director Lokesh Kanagraj has confirmed that the movie is not a part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU).



3. Strategic release date

Both films are releasing on the Independence Day weekend. While the plot of Coolie remains largely unknown, War 2 will most likely carry themes of patriotism and national interest. Given the time of release, the thought might resonate more with the cinegoers, attracting people to watch the movie before the Rajinikanth starrer. Even though the exact plot of War 2 is not disclosed yet, the audience can anticipate a patriotism theme in the movie since it has been the case with past movies of the YRF spyverse.

4. Pre-release interest

Interest in War 2 vs Coolie as indicated by BookMyShow | Image: Screengrab

The pre-release interest among the audience has been more for War 2 than Coolie. On BookMyShow, War 2 boasts 172.8K interests, while the Rajinikanth starrer only shows 111.5K interests, at the time of publishing. It must be noted that, War 2 makers have already released the teaser of the Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR starrer, which added to the buzz around the film's release. The actual response to both films can be judged after the trailers are unveiled. The War 2 trailer is expected to arrive later this month, while Lokesh Kanagaraj confirmed that Coolie trailer will be revealed on August 2.

5. Pan-India appeal

As per Sacnilk, War 2 will definitely secure an edge over Coolie in the Hindi belt due to the presence of Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani. However, Jr NTR will play a critical role in the movie, which has generated a massive interest in the film in Southern India as well. The actor boasts a massive fan following among the Telugu audience, and his followers are anxiously anticipating his Bollywood debut. While Coolie also features a cameo by Aamir Khan, it does seem to be enough to pull the audience to the theatre nationwide. As per Sacnilk, the Rajinikanth-Nagarjuna starrer will have an edge over War 2 in single-screen theatres in regional belts, but the Ayan Mukerji directorial will reign supreme overall, as per early trends.