Watch: Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Make First Public Appearance As Husband And Wife After Skipping The Traditional Post-wedding Photo-op

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt got married at the actor's Pali Hill residence in an intimate ceremony on Sunday afternoon. The couple kept their wedding festivities brief and simply registered their marriage in the presence of close friends and family. Following the first photos and videos from the ceremony, fans awaited their first public appearance as husband and wife.

However, Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt skipped posing for the paps on the day of their wedding. The actor made a brief appearance and exchanged pleasantries with the cameramen while he dropped off some guests at the gate. The newlyweds made their first outing as husband and wife today, a day after the wedding.

In their first appearance, Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt avoided posing for the paparazzi members. The couple was spotted outside their residence as they stepped out to drop off a guest in their car. The Lagaan actor donned a blue kurta and white pyjama while Gauri was spotted in a casual T-shirt and black bottoms. In the video, they appeared to be bidding goodbye to their wedding party. The video is now viral online.



Also Read: Aamir Khan Family Tree: All About Actor's Ex-Wives, Kids & Gauri Spratt

More about Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's wedding

A video from inside the wedding ceremony of Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt went viral on Sunday. Taking to his Instagram platform, former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan posted a video capturing some special moments from the private ceremony at the actor's Bandra residence in Mumbai. The clip showed Aamir and Gauri completing the registration formalities before sharing a dance with family and friends gathered around them. Aamir was seen hugging and kissing Gauri during the dance.

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