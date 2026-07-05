Aamir Khan Family Tree: Know About Actor's Parents, Siblings, 3 Children And Ex-Wives Ahead Of Wedding With Gauri Spratt

Aamir Khan is all set to tie the knot for the third time today. The actor will wed his longtime girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, at his Pali Hill residence in Mumbai on Sunday, July 5. Close friends of the bride and groom, along with family members, will be in attendance at the ceremony. As per reports, the wedding is an intimate affair with only 100-150 guests, no reception to follow. Amid the third wedding of Aamir Khan, his fans and social media users have shown a heightened interest in his personal life. Know all about the Dangal actor's parents, siblings, children and ex-wives ahead of his wedding with Gauri Spratt.

Aamir Khan's parents

The 61-year-old superstar was no stranger to the camera even in the beginning of his career. Aamir was born to Tahir Hussain and Zeenat Hussain in Mumbai. His father was a well-known Bollywood producer who has banrolled films such as Caravan, Anamika annd many others. Aamir Khan's father passed away in 2010, and the actor has been very attached to his mother and sisters. The actor is quite often spotted with his mom.

A file photo of Aamir Khan with his parents | Image: X

Not just his father, Aamir's paternal uncle, Nasir Hussain, is also an ace Bollywood filmmaker. Through his mother, the actor is also related to filmmakers Fazli brothers. Aamir is the second of four siblings, Faisal Khan, and two sisters, Farhat and Nikhat Khan.



Also read: Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Wedding Live: Couple To Tie The Knot Soon

Aamir Khan's siblings

Aamir Khan has been vocal about the bond he shares with his sisters and also his younger brother, Faisal. His sister, Nikhat, has been seen in some acting roles as well. She appeared in films such as Pathaan and, more recently, Main Vapas Aaunga. The actor shares a turbluent relations with his brother, Faisal Khan. After exposing bad blood between them, Faisal, who is also a former actor, has recently shared that all is well between them.

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Aamir Khan often speaks fondly of his siblings | Image; X

Aamir Khan's cousin is director Mansoor Khan, with whom he has collaborated on many projects. Another cousin of the actor is Nuzhat Khan, the cousin of Jaane Tu Yaa Jaane Na actor Imran Khan. This makes Imran Khan his nephew.

Aamir Khan's ex-wives and children

Aamir Khan shares warm relations with both his ex-wives | Image: X



The actor was first married to Reena Dutta in 1986, with whom he has two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. The couple parted ways in 2002. He later married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005. After 16 years of marriage, the two announced their separation in 2021. They continue to co-parent their son, Azad Rao Khan.



Also Read: Wedding Bells! Aamir Khan Confirms Date And Venue Of Third Marriage With Gauri Spratt, Says 'Bahut Choti Shaadi Hai'

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Aamir Khan prepares for third marriage

Aamir and Gauri have been attending events and movie screenings together after making their relationship official | Image: X