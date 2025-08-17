The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3: Belly And Conrad's Mushy BTS From 'Peach Scene' Goes Viral | Video

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3: The fifth episode in the latest season, titled Last Dance, featured a special ‘Bonrad' moment. The iconic peach scene, which was vividly described in the novel, finally appeared on screen in the episode. The sequence gave a clear insight into the feelings Conrad (Christopher Briney) has for Belly (Lola Tung). Clips of the scene have been circulating on social media and have become a fan favourite instantly. A behind-the-scenes video of the scene was shared by the makers of the series.

BTS video from The Summer I Turned Pretty goes viral

For those not in the know, in the fifth episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty, Conrad accompanies Belly as she runs a few errands for her wedding with Jeremiah. After a disappointing stop at the cake shop, the duo are on their way when they pass a peach field. Knowing very well that Belly wants to try the fruit, Conrad could be seen turning the car around to make a stop. Belly gets excited as she tries one fruit after another, only to find them all to be equally juicy. Conrad also assisted her in wiping the fruit stain with his t-shirt after the juice dripped down her chin.



The makers of the show shared the behind-the-scenes video of how the sequence was shot. Christopher Briney and Lola Tung could be seen dressed as their characters and waiting for the shot to be set up. A crew member could be seen injecting a fruit with a liquid substance to give it an extra juicy look on screen. Fans of the scene and show took to the comment section to react to the BTS. A user wrote, “The way they made the peaches extra juicy is insanely good work”. Another one wrote, “Needless to say, this has been our favourite scene for far”. Echoing the sentiment, a comment read, “the most iconic scene (I’m never getting over it)”. A fan wrote, “Peaches overnight became the most iconic fruit to ever exist.”



