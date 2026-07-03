Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 8: Alpha Delays Akshay Kumar's Film's Entry Into ₹100 Crore Club

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 8: The third film in the Welcome franchise released on June 25 with paid previews. The full-fledged rollout in cinema halls happened on June 26 and Welcome To The Jungle has received decent reviews from fans. After Bhooth Bangla, Akshay Kumar is looking at another hit in Welcome 3. The movie is inching towards the ₹150 crore mark worldwide after a week of its release. However, its entry into the ₹100 crore club at the domestic box office has been delayed due to Alpha's release on July 3.

Welcome 3 collection and screen count decline

Initially, Welcome 3 released with over 10,000 shows across screens in India. After Alpha arrived, the screen count of Welcome To The Jungle has reduced to over 7500. This also affected its biz on the second Friday (July 3). The collection in India stood at ₹4.50 crore, its lowest single day biz since release. 8-day earnings of Welcome 3 are ₹97.65 crore. The comedy entertainer will hit the ₹100 crore mark domestically on Saturday (July 4). Nevertheless, Alpha has eaten into Welcome 3's collection.

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Welcome To The Jungle is the third instalment in the Welcome franchise. It follows Welcome (2007) and Welcome Back (2015). The film marks Akshay's return to the franchise after he did not feature in Welcome Back. The film revolves around a group of flop actors and a film crew whose paths cross with a dreaded terrorist gang in a border-area jungle. What begins as a film-shoot-like operation turns into a series of absurd misadventures involving.

Akshay leads an ensemble cast of over 30 actors, including Suneil Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Arshad Warsi, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade, among others. After its theatrical run, the movie will stream on JioHotstar.