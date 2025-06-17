Welcome To The Jungle Shelved? Akshay Kumar Led Multistarrer In Limbo As Film Faces Long Delay Over Non-payment, Financial Troubles

Welcome To The Jungle was announced in December 2023. With 20 big actors rounding up the cast, the project is one of the most ambitious movies in Bollywood and is directed by Ahmed Khan. The film is the third instalment of the hit franchise Welcome, which starred Feroz Khan, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles. The second instalment, titled Welcome Back, was released in 2015. However, as per a latest report, the release of Welcome To The Jungle remains in limbo. As per media reports, the filmmakers are suffering major financial trouble, which has pushed back the production schedule significantly. While the speculations are rife, the makers are yet to confirm or deny the rumours.

What's wrong with Welcome To The Jungle?

As per Pinkvilla, the production of Welcome To The Jungle has gone through major delays owing to financial troubles. As per the publication, the schedule of the film was supposed to begin in June but is now cancelled. A source close to the production informed the publication, “Around 2 to 3 schedules of Welcome To The Jungle have been cancelled over the last 6 months, leaving the actors and their team confused about the prospects. The actors have been allotting dates for the shoot of Welcome To The Jungle to producer Firoz Nadiadwala, and the same stands cancelled at the last minute due to logistical and financial issues. The last-minute cancellation in the shoot has resulted in the actors sitting at home in the aforementioned period."



Pic from Welcome 3 set leaked | Image: Akshay Kumar Fans/X



The insider in the know further alleged that some stars who were a part of the film have now left the project, and others are facing issues of non-payment of fees. The star cast comprises 20 actors, and it is seemingly becoming a problem for the makers to align the schedules of all the stars.

This is not the first time reports of the film being shelved have surfaced. Earlier in August 2024, in an official statement, director Ahmed Khan clarified, There is no truth to these rumours. The film is on track, and we are kickstarting our next leg of the marathon schedule internationally from October, for which my technical team has already left for the first recce.” It was also reported that Sanjay Dutt has chosen to exit the film midway, citing an unplanned shooting schedule.



