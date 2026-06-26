Welcome To The Jungle Vs Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar And Shahid Kapoor's Films Clash Head On

Welcome To The Jungle, the third movie in the Welcome franchise, arrived in cinema halls on June 26. Early reviews for the movie have been good, and after paid previews attracted good footfalls and the collection stood at ₹3.75 crore on June 25, the first half of day 1 has also witnessed a good turnout. The comedy entertainer has an ensemble cast led by Akshay Kumar, and the Ahmed Khan directorial is being praised for its madcap humour and over-the-top gags.

With Welcome 3 releasing, the screencount and the biz of rom-com Cocktail 2, starring Rashmika Mandanna, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, have taken a nosedive. Cocktail 2 released on June 19 and is headed towards the ₹100 crore mark in its ongoing second weekend. However, with Welcome 3 receiving a good start, the box office earnings of Cocktail 2 have been hit.

By 7 pm on Friday (June 26), Welcome 3 collected over ₹10.30 crore. At the same time, Cocktail 2 earned ₹3.16 crore. Welcome 3 has already got a massive screen count and is running in close to 7100 screens in India. Cocktail 2's screen count was reduced from 8400+ shows on Thursday to around 3800 on Friday as its second weekend began.

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While Cocktail 2 has been performing well all through its first week, collecting ₹73.86 crore and counting in 8 days, Welcome 3 has certainly affected its biz. Since both titles are from popular franchises, the competition between them will be all the more interesting to witness in the coming days. Cocktail 2 has already surpassed the biz of the first movie, starring Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty and released in 2012. Homi Adajania has directed both installments. Meanwhile, the first two Welcome movies, released in 2007 and 2015, were directed by Anees Bazmee. Welcome To The Jungle is directed by Ahmed Khan. Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon and many more Bollywood stars feature in the franchise's third installment.