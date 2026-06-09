Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan's Show Goes Back To Its Old Release Schedule, Here's When The New Season Is Expected To Air

The upcoming season of Bigg Boss will be hosted once again by Salman Khan. The Bollywood star is currently busy with the filming of his high-octane action thriller co-starring Nayanthara and directed by Vamsi Paidipally, but has set aside dates for the 20th season of the controversial reality show.

As per Variety India, Salman will be back on the sets of Bigg Boss on September 21. It is expected that the show's 20th season will air only in October. Last year, Bigg Boss 19 aired in August, a major shift from its traditional October release period. This year, however, BB will go on air like it used to before and might conclude in January 2027.

Salman Khan is expected to begin shooting for Bigg Boss 20 in late September | Image: X

Reports have been rife that the new season of Bigg Boss will also feature contestants from the prior editions along with fresh faces. Though unconfirmed, this update has already divided watchers and fans of the show.

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As per the report, shortlisting and auditions for Bigg Boss 20 are also expected to begin shortly. Sources indicate that the makers have already approached several prominent television personalities to feature in BB, and initial discussions underway. Contestants from popular reality shows are also being considered, given the significant role younger OTT audiences play in the show's popularity and engagement. The makers are expected to unveil more details about the show's format and contestant lineup in the coming weeks.

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Akanksha and Yogesh of Splitsvilla X6 are expected to be in Bigg Boss 20 | Image: X