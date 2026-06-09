Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan's Show Goes Back To Its Old Release Schedule, Here's When The New Season Is Expected To Air
Last year, Bigg Boss 19 went on air in August instead of its traditional October release timeline. As per a report, casting for the upcoming 20th season is currently underway.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
The upcoming season of Bigg Boss will be hosted once again by Salman Khan. The Bollywood star is currently busy with the filming of his high-octane action thriller co-starring Nayanthara and directed by Vamsi Paidipally, but has set aside dates for the 20th season of the controversial reality show.
As per Variety India, Salman will be back on the sets of Bigg Boss on September 21. It is expected that the show's 20th season will air only in October. Last year, Bigg Boss 19 aired in August, a major shift from its traditional October release period. This year, however, BB will go on air like it used to before and might conclude in January 2027.
Reports have been rife that the new season of Bigg Boss will also feature contestants from the prior editions along with fresh faces. Though unconfirmed, this update has already divided watchers and fans of the show.
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As per the report, shortlisting and auditions for Bigg Boss 20 are also expected to begin shortly. Sources indicate that the makers have already approached several prominent television personalities to feature in BB, and initial discussions underway. Contestants from popular reality shows are also being considered, given the significant role younger OTT audiences play in the show's popularity and engagement. The makers are expected to unveil more details about the show's format and contestant lineup in the coming weeks.
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Splitsvilla X6 fame Akanksha Choudhary and Yogesh Rawat are rumoured to be participating in the new season of Bigg Boss. The two were a major force behind the popularity of the new season of Spitsvilla, which concluded a few weeks back. When questioned about her involvement in BB 20 in interviews, Akanksha has not ruled out the possibility entirely.
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