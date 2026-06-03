'What If Dhurandhar Flopped?': Ritesh Sidhwani's Sharp Retort To Ranveer Singh In ₹45 Crore Don 3 Dispute Comes To Light

The deadlock between Ranveer Singh and the makers of Don 3 has dominated social media discourse for months now. Social media users have picked sides, film bodies have taken decisive actions, and every industry insider has given their two cents in the matter, whether publically or behind closed doors. Despite several mediations from industry bigwigs and film bodies, the situation between Ranveer Singh and Excel bosses Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani remains at a stalemate. A new report has now shared everything that transpired during the closed-door meetings between the parties.

The Gully Boy who transformed into Dhurandhar and sidelined Don

Farhan Akhtar officially announced in August 2023, with Ranveer Singh as the new face of the franchise after Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. The announcement was met with major criticism, with social media users being unsure of the actor filling in the big shoes. The next update on the movie came in February 2024, when Kiara was announced as the female lead. Since then, the updates on the thriller have been sporadic.

As per a report in Variety, Don 3 was all set to go on floors by late 2025. Insiders in the know mentioned that Ranveer even began prepping for the role and attended action training for it. However, things took a massive turn in December 2025.

Ranveer Singh is reportedly working on Pralay, slated to be his next release after Dhurandhar 2 | Image: Republic

Dhurandhar hit the big screens on December 2, 2025, and Ranveer Singh emerged as the most bankable star of the current times. The Aditya Dhar directorial not only cemented the actor as a box office doyen but also as an exemplary actor.



Also Read: Brutal Trolling Over Don 3 Casting To Fierce Support Amid Row: Ranveer Singh Wins Over Netizens In 3 Years, Courtesy Dhurandhar

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As per Variety, it was just days after the release of Dhurandhar that Ranveer dropped the bomb on Excel about walking out of Don 3. When internal negotiations failed, the production house reportedly knocked doors of other industry insiders. Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Aamir Khan, Anil Kapoor, Rohit Shetty, Rajkumar Hirani, Ashutosh Gowariker and Siddharth Roy Kapur reportedly tried to broker peace. However, Ranveer did not budge.

The future of Don 3 continues to be in a limbo | Image: Republic

In a poignant moment from the many rounds of discussion, as per the publication, producer Ritesh Sidhwani directly confronted Ranveer and asked him if he would have walked out of Don 3 had Dhurandhar been a flop. The actor candidly denied. This has cemented the popular perception that Ranveer Singh's decision to exit Don 3 comes after the blockbuster performance of the Dhurandhar franchise.



Also Read: Exclusive/ FWICE 'Ban' On Ranveer Explained By Ashoke Pandit And What It Means

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Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar are currently embroiled in a dispute over shelved Don 3 | Image: Republic