Varun Dhawan started off his career with a series of back-to-back hit movies. However, the actor saw a tough period in between wherein his films like Kalank, Street Dancer 3D and Coolie No 1 failed to impress the audience. In an old interview with Film Companion, the actor shared how he had ‘almost manifested’ the movies to bomb.

Sounds bizarre, but I almost manifested giving a flop: Varun Dhawan on Kalank failure

In an old interview with Film Companion before the release of Jugg Jugg Jeeyo, Varun Dhawan manifested his movies to not perform well at the box office. He told the publication that it may sound bizarre, but he used to get a feeling that a film might not perform well. The actor confirmed that the same happened during Kalank and he reasoned that he said yes to the film for the wrong reasons.

A file photo of Varun Dhawan from Kalank | Image: IMDb

Varun told the publication, “I don’t know how bizarre this will sound, but I’m someone who does believe in manifestation, and intuition and spirituality. So, sounds bizarre, but I almost manifested giving a flop. So, the first couple of years, it was just working, working, working… I knew it was going to work. But before something didn’t have to work, I knew this is not going to work.” Talking specifically about Kalank, the actor said, “Yes, to some degree, I had a feeling. I couldn’t be 100% sure. But sometimes you do films for the wrong reasons, sometimes you do films for the money. I got completely burnt out after Street Dancer and I wanted to take a break also… I didn’t want to do films.” he added that he was ‘emotionally exhausted’ after doing Street Dancer. He also asserted, “ Though it’s important for me to say this, the producer made a lot of money on that film, and he’ll tell you, but the film didn’t go to the level it should have, for me.”

Varun Dhawan has a busy lineup of work ahead

A file photo of Varun Dhawan from Baby John | Image: IMDb

Varun was last seen in the Nitesh Tiwari directorial Bawaal. The film released directly on digital and also starred Janhvi alongside the actor. The dad-to-be is gearing up for the release of his film Baby John, scheduled to release on May 31. He will also be seen in the Amazon series Citadel: Hunny Bunny alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Additionally, Varun will reunite with Bawaal co-star Janhvi Kapoor in Sunny Sanskaari Ki Tulsi Kumari. He will also feature in Bhediya 2, No Entry sequel and Stree 2.