'Who Needs Writers And Directors When...': Vikramaditya Motwane Rants Over Announcement Of AI-Driven Film Chiranjeevi Hanuman

Vikramaditya Motwane, best known for directing movies like Udaan, Lootera and CTRL, took to his Instagram account to rant over the announcement of the AI-driven film Chiranjeevi Hanuman. On August 19, Collective Artists Network and Abundantia Entertainment unveiled the first look of the film, Chiranjeevi Hanuman - The Eternal and announced that it will release on Hanuman Jayanti 2026. As per the makers, the film is engineered to re-create the sacred epic of the Ramayaṇa and revered Puraṇic texts by using Artificial Intelligence (AI).

However, the heavy reliance on AI did not sit well with Vikramaditya Motwane. Hours after the announcement, the director took to his Instagram account to share the poster of the film along with the caption, “And so it begins… Who TF needs writers and directors when it's ‘Made in AI’?” His disapproval of the concept has now gone viral on social media.

A screengrab of Vikramaditya's Story | Image: Instagram

Chiranjeevi Hanuman is a first-of-its-kind AI-driven feature film

First poster of Hanuman movie | Image: X

As per the makers, the production of Chiranjeevi Hanuman is anchored by a team of over 50+ engineers, who work closely with cultural scholars and literary experts to script an authentic narrative. The project is said to be built on efficiency, speed, and creative experimentation. Talking about the film, Vikram Malhotra, Founder & CEO, Abundantia Entertainment said, “With innovation in our DNA, we constantly push boundaries of story-telling possibilities, and I am delighted that we are partnering with Vijay and his amazing team at Collective to harness cutting-edge tech & tools to tell one of India’s most iconic stories – the story of Lord Hanuman – in a never-before manner”.



Also Read: Ramayana: Who Is The Only Actor Playing Double Role In Ranbir Starrer

When Vikramaditya Motwane spoke about the challenges of AI