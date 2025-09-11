Yami Gautam Makes Bold Remark On Cosmetic Procedures: Under the Knife Sirf Aloo, Pyaaz Ko Hona Chahiye

Yami Gautam strongly refused when asked if she would be willing to get any cosmetic procedure done on herself. Speaking at a brand event on September 10, the actress stressed that one should do what they feel is good for them, but she does not want to undergo any plastic surgery. She even joked that only vegetables should go ‘under the knife’.

Yami Gautam says no to plastic surgery

Speaking at the event, Yami Gautam stressed that she would not like to change anything about herself surgically. When asked if she would be open to getting plastic surgery, the actress quipped, "under the knife sirf aloo, pyaaz ko hona chahiye (only onion and potato should be under the knife)." However, the actress exercised caution and shared that she would not give any advice to anyone. She added, “I'm no one to preach anyone, I'm no one to give anyone an advice, especially when you're addressing a general public.”

Yami Gautam continued, “To my fans or to anyone who has been remotely following my work or my journey, they would associate me with anything that is real, flawed, just being myself. That would be my personal message. I don't want to preach to anyone. Jisko jo khushi de, jisko jo accha lage (Whatever makes one happy, make them feel good)... We must be what gives us the most happiness. Aap khush rahenge (If you stay happy), you'll always look nice.”



When Sara Ali Khan refused to get plastic surgery

Appearing on a chat show, Sara Ali Khan also mentioned not wanting to get cosmetic surgery. The actress acknowledged that there is pressure to look a certain way, but it is important to be comfortable in one's own skin. She said, “Can I just say that I feel that you're right when you say there is pressure? But I think that we have to get used to the fact that there is pressure, you know. Because that is the time that we live in now. Somewhere down the line, you have to gather the inner strength to stand up to that pressure and be comfortable in your skin.”



