Year Ender 2025: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda To Rasha Thadani, Veer Pahariya Star Kids And Fresh Faces Who Made Their Bollywood Debuts This Year

Year-ender 2025: The past year saw the emergence of new talent in the Hindi film industry. While some, like Ahaan Panday, have been on the block for some time, others, such as Shubhangi Dutt, emerged from the shadows and won over everyone's hearts. In 2025, the Hindi film industry introduced more than 12 actors who stepped into the spotlight with their debut films. From star-kids carrying forward cinematic legacies to new faces earning attention purely on merit, here are the most memorable newcomers of the industry.

Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Saiyaara is one of the highest grossing movies of the year

One of the most talked-about debuts of 2025 were of the on-screen pair Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, who made their entry with Yash Raj Films’ romantic drama Saiyaara. The film generated strong buzz ahead of its release and the actors became overnight stars following its release. While Ahaan (the nephew of Chunky Panday and cousin of Ananya Panday) comes from a film family, Aneet won over the cinegoers' hearts with her performance in the movie. Her expressive acting and confident presence positioned her as a promising newcomer to watch.



Veer Pahariya



The year began with the debut of Veer Pahariya in the movie Sky Force alongside Akshay Kumar. Despite appearing on screen for the first time, the actor was familiar to cinegoers. His older brother, Shikhar, is dating actress Janhvi Kapoor, and so he often appears on her social media. Following his first role in the movie, he also made a buzz for dating Tara Sutaria.

Ibrahim Ali Khan



Ibrahim appeared in Naadaaniyan alongside Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor

Another highly anticipated debut came from Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. He entered Bollywood with Nadaaniyan alongside Khushi Kapoor. The film streamed on Netflix and failed to resonate with the audience. After facing immense trolling for his performance, the actor appeared in another movie, Sarzameen, which was also a direct-to-OTT release. Ibrahim is yet to make his big screen debut.

Rasha Thadani-Amaan Devgn

Both Rasha Thadani and Amaan Devgn hail from film families

In the period drama Azaad, Bollywood witnessed the debut of Rasha Thadani, daughter of Raveena Tandon and Amaan Devgn, nephew of Ajay Devgn. While the movie did not do well at the box office, Rasha's performance, coupled with her dance skills, received considerable attention.

Sonam Bajwa

Sonam Bajwa had three releases this year

An already established name in the Punjabi movie and music industry, Sonam is no stranger to the camera. However, she made her big-screen Hindi movie debut this year with Housefull 5. She followed this with two power-packed projects, Baaghi 4 and finally Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. She is gearing up for another release, Border 2, in January 2026.



Shanaya Kapoor



The daughter of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, also finally made her debut this year. She appeared in the film Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan alongside Vikrant Massey. The movie failed to appeal to cinegoers, and her debut went largely unnoticed.

Shubhangi Dutt

The young actress Shubhangi Dutt also made her Bollywood debut this year. She played the lead role in Anupam Kher's directorial debut Tanvi: The Great. While the movie underperformed at the box office, Dutt's performance left a lasting impression.



Harnaaz Sandhu

Harnaaz Sandhu in a poster of Baaghi 4

The former Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu faced the big screen this year. She appeared in the movie Baaghi 4, which was headlined by Tiger Shroff. She has already appeared in Punjabi movies before this.

Junaid Khan-Khushi Kapoor

The movie marked theatrical debut of both Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan

Both Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor have already made their Bollywood debuts with direct-to-OTT releases in previous years. However, in 2025, they appeared in their first theatrical release, Loveyaapa. The movie was an average grosser at the box office.

Aaishvary Thackeray