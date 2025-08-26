Mahavatar Narsimha Beats War 2, Raid 2, Sitaare Zameen Par To Become Fourth-Highest Hindi Grosser Of 2025

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Update: The animation film has sprung one of the biggest surprises at the ticketing counters this year. Released on July 25, the movie has amassed a total of ₹ 231.75 Cr after a month of theatrical run. Despite new and bigger releases, Mahavatar Narsimha has not slowed down at the box office. The film has made it to the top 5 Bollywood grossers of the year with ₹175.25 Cr in Hindi versions.

Mahavatar Narsimha bags a spot in the top 5 Bollywood grossers of the year

Mahavatar Narsimha entered the fifth week of its theatrical run and is showing no signs of slowing down. The film has made a total collection of ₹ 231.75 Cr, out of which ₹8.11 Cr is from Kannada, ₹45.35 Cr from Telugu, ₹175.25 Cr from Hindi, ₹2.51 Cr in Tamil and ₹0.53 Cr from the Malayalam version. Consequentally, the movie has surpassed the collection of Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 (₹173.44 cr) and the Hindi version of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2 (₹165.65 cr). It must be noted that the total collection of War 2 is ₹ 222 Cr in just 11 days, and the film is still running successfully in theatres.



The top 10 Hindi grossers of the year so far are:

S. No Movie Name Box Office Collection (As per Sacnilk) 1 Chhaava ₹585.7 cr 2 Saiyaara ₹327.90 cr 3 Housefull 5 ₹183.35 cr 4 Mahavatar Narsimha (Hindi) ₹175.25 Cr 5 Raid 2 ₹173.44 cr 6 War 2 (Hindi) ₹165.65 cr 7 Sitaare Zameen Par ₹160.86 cr 8 Sky Force ₹113.62 cr 9 Kesari Chapter 2 ₹92.58 cr 10 Jaat ₹88.72 cr

Mahavatar Narsimha is a part of the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe by Hombale. Spanning over a decade from 2025 to 2037, the lineup features animated films that will be based on the 10 divine avatars of Lord Vishnu. The final film in the franchise is set to be Mahavatar Kalki Part 2 in 2037. Here's the full release schedule -