Canadian Rapper Drake Bets ₹6 Crore On RCB Winning IPL Final Against PBKS, Shares Proof With Ee Sala Cup Namde Post

Indian Premier League (IPL) boasts a global fanbase, and Canadian rapper Drake's latest post is proof. The singer has placed a multi-crore bet on the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS). His latest proof, in which he shared a proof of the stakes he placed, is now going viral on social media.

Which team is Drake supporting in IPL 2025?

On June 3, Drake took to his Instagram account to share a screenshot from the betting app in which he staked $750k on RCB winning the IPL 2025. The amount roughly converts to ₹6,41,07,975. The screengrab shows that at odds of 1.75, the rapper can win upto $1.312 million if the Bengaluru team brings home the trophy.



Also Read: Squid Game Season 3: Lee Jung-jae 'Very Nervous' About Fan Reactions

American fans of the singer were left puzzled by his post. While some recognised that the bet was for a cricket match, others were confused by his post. However, Indian fans and social media users took to the comment section to hail the rapper and show their excitement for the much-awaited finale. To edge up the excitement, Drake shared the post with the caption, ‘Ee sala cup namde’, which is a popular phrase for RCB fans and means, this year the cup is ours.



Also Read: Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: Cast To Premiere Date, Deets Revealed

When is RCB vs PBKS Finale? Date, time and where to stream the live match online

After three months of back-to-back clashes, the highly awaited IPL 2025 Final is here. The match is scheduled to be held today, June 3, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Rajat Patidar-led RCB defeated the Punjab Kings at the qualifier 1 on May 29 to directly make it to the final. On June 1, Shreyas Iyer's PBKS crushed the Mumbai Indians to become the second team to make it to the finals. Neither team has won any IPL trophy yet, making the match even more interesting for the fans.



Also Read: The Accountant 2 OTT Release Date Out, Know When And Where To Watch