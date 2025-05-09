Preity Zinta Assists In Clearing Dharmshala Stadium After PBKS Vs DC IPL Match Suspension | Watch

As the Indian Armed Forces took on the multiple Pakistani missile attacks on May 8, the IPL match between Punjab and Delhi in Dharamshala, was called off midway on Thursday night. The match was halted in the middle, and the attendees were safely escorted out of the stadium as a precautionary blackout protocol was enforced. A video of the Punjab Kings owner, Preity Zinta, guiding the people in the stadium to leave the ground is now going viral on social media.

In a viral video from the Dharmshala stadium, the Veer Zara actress could be seen staying inside the stadium and helping the orgnaisers in getting it avcuated. She could be seen pointing the attendees towards the direction of the exit. She even mouthed ‘nilko’ (leave) to ensure the safety of the people in the stadium.



Also Read: IPL 2025: After PBKS vs DC Match Abandoned in Dharamsala, BCCI to Arrange Special Train to Evacuate Players

The decision to cancel the match with immediate effect came after Indian interceptors thwarted multiple attacks from Pakistan targeted at civilian regions across the Line of Control and in districts like Chandigarh, Jammu, Jaislamerr and select others. Following the attack, the light at the stadium was turned off, as standard protocol and the match was halted for the safety of players, attendees and match organisers. Earlier, the match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians on May 11 was shifted from Dharamshala to Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. In a recent development, all matches of the Indian Premier League have been suspended “with immediate effect for one week," confirmed the BCCI.



Also Read: Big B's Wordless Posts On X, Silence On Operation Sindoor Worries Fans