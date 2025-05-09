Preity Zinta Assists In Clearing Dharmshala Stadium After PBKS Vs DC IPL Match Suspension | Watch

Updated May 9th 2025, 20:49 IST
As the Indian Armed Forces took on the multiple Pakistani missile attacks on May 8, the IPL match between Punjab and Delhi in Dharamshala, was called off midway on Thursday night. The match was halted in the middle, and the attendees were safely escorted out of the stadium as a precautionary blackout protocol was enforced. A video of the Punjab Kings owner, Preity Zinta, guiding the people in the stadium to leave the ground is now going viral on social media.
In a viral video from the Dharmshala stadium, the Veer Zara actress could be seen staying inside the stadium and helping the orgnaisers in getting it avcuated. She could be seen pointing the attendees towards the direction of the exit. She even mouthed ‘nilko’ (leave) to ensure the safety of the people in the stadium.
The decision to cancel the match with immediate effect came after Indian interceptors thwarted multiple attacks from Pakistan targeted at civilian regions across the Line of Control and in districts like Chandigarh, Jammu, Jaislamerr and select others. Following the attack, the light at the stadium was turned off, as standard protocol and the match was halted for the safety of players, attendees and match organisers. Earlier, the match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians on May 11 was shifted from Dharamshala to Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. In a recent development, all matches of the Indian Premier League have been suspended “with immediate effect for one week," confirmed the BCCI.
Preity Zinta had earlier hailed the Indian Armed Forces for a successful Operation Sindoor. On the intervening night of May 7 and May 8, the Indian Army and Indian Air Force, in a joint operation, razed 9 terror base camps in Pakistan and POK and neutralised over 100 terrorists. The actress gave a shoutout to Lieutenant Colonel Sophia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, who gave the press briefing about the mission alongside the Foreign Secretary of India, Vikram Misri. Preity Zinta shared a photo of the two women officers and wrote, "🇮🇳 Col. Sofiya Qureshi 🇮🇳 Wg. Cdr. Vyomika Singh नारी शक्ति ! भारतीय शक्ति ! Ye hai Bharat ! 🇮🇳 Jai Hind ! Operation Sindhoor !"
