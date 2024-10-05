sb.scorecardresearch
Published 11:51 IST, October 6th 2024

Alia Bhatt Shows Up At Alan Walker's Bengaluru Concert: Surprise Surprise

Bollywood star Actor Alia Bhatt, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming movie Jigra, surprised the audience with her appearance at the Grammy award-winning DJ Alan Walker's show in Bengaluru.

Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Alia Bhatt joined Alan Walker at his Bengaluru concert
Alia Bhatt joined Alan Walker at his Bengaluru concert | Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram
