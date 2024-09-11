Published 11:31 IST, September 11th 2024
Anant Ambani Visits Lalbaugcha Raja, Seeks Lord Ganpati's Blessings, Video Goes Viral
Anant Ambani Visits Lalbaugcha Raja: The youngest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani sought divine blessings on September 10 as a part of Ganesh Chaturthi festivity.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Anant Ambani at Lalbaugcha Raja | Image: Varinder Chawla
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
11:31 IST, September 11th 2024