Anushka Sharma, Samantha, Shraddha Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Others Thank Indian Armed Forces As India Foils Pak Missile Attack

Members of the film fraternity like Anushka Sharma, SS Rajamouli, Ananya Panday, Shahid Kapoor and Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to their accounts to share messages of support for the Indian Armed Forces, who successfully shot down more than 50 drones and missile from Pakistan in a massive escalation across the Line Of Control on May 8. The celebrities expressed gratitude to the defence forces for working relentlessly so that the entire nation can continue to function normally despite the rising tensions at the border. The actors also prayed for the safety and well-being of the soldiers fighting at the border and the civilians in the area.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram account to write, Saluting the heroes of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force. Heartfelt gratitude to you and your families for your unmatched sacrifice and strength. We owe you everything. Jai Hind."

Anil Kapoor wrote, “All my gratitude and prayers for the brave women and men defending us. You are our heroes."

Kangana Ranaut shared a video of Indian interceptors foiling Pakistani missile attacks and wrote, "Jammu On Target! Indian Air Defence Neutralises Pakistan. Drone in #Jammu. Stay strong #jammu." She had earlier written in an Instagram post, “May god protect those who protect us. Wishing our forces safety and success. #operationsindoor.”



Ananya Panday reshared a post that thanked the Indian Armed Forces and their families for showing exemplary strength in such testing times and wrote, “Jai Hind”.



Lauding the sacrifices made by the defence forces, Anushka Sharma wrote, “Eternally grateful to our Indian Armed Forces for protecting us through these times like the heroes that they are. Heartfelt gratitude to the sacrifices they and their families have made. Jai Hind."



Through Instagram, Shraddha Kapoor shared her love for the Indian army. She wrote, "Proud of our protectors. Jai Hind."



In an emotional post, comedian Samay Raina wrote, “My prayers with everyone in Jammu. Sleep peacefully and believe in the Indian army, Jai Hind (Indian flag emoji).” The comedian, whose family resides in Jammu, continued, “My father calls me one last time tonight from Jammu to say goodnight. His voice, steady and calm, urges me to sleep and not worry — the Indian armed forces have everything under control. His calmness quiets my restless thoughts. I switch off the lights in my Mumbai home and walk to the window to draw the curtains. Outside my window, my neighbour's lights still glow. I know little about him, that's just how it is here. I wonder if he, too, has family in Jammu, perhaps in Pathankot — or if he might be the son of a brave soldier, who won't sleep tonight, waiting for a morning call from his father on the front lines. My utmost respect to the armed forces and their families for all the sacrifices they make for our safety. Goodnight. Jai Hind ❤️(Indian flag emoji).”



Filmmaker SS Rajamouli wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Saluting our Brave Indian Armed Forces for their unwavering courage in protecting our nation from terrorism. Let’s stand together as a nation, inspired by their valour, to build a future of peace and unity. If you see any movement of the Indian Army, don’t take pictures or videos. Don’t share them, as you might be helping the enemy. Stop forwarding unverified news or claims. You’ll only create noise, which the enemy wants. Stay calm, alert and positive. Victory is ours.”



