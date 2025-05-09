sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ IPL 2025 Suspended | Pakistan In Panic | Operation Sindoor 2.0 | India Strikes Pakistan | US on Ind-Pak Conflict |
Advertisement

Updated May 9th 2025, 14:28 IST

India Comes First: Kamal Haasan Postpones Thug Life Audio Launch Amid Escalating Tensions With Pakistan

In an official announcement, Kamal Haasan and the makers of his film Thug Life confirmed that the audio launch event scheduled to be held on May 16 has been postponed amid the current state of heightened alert at our nation's border.

Reported by: Shreya Pandey
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
Thug Life audio launch postponed
Thug Life audio launch postponed | Image: X

Kamal Haasan starrer Thug Life is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The audio launch for the film was scheduled to take place on May 16. However, given the rising tension at our nation's border and the Indian armed forces' relentless valour to keep the citizens protected from unprovoked attacks from Pakistan, the movie makers have decided to postpone the audio launch. In an official statement, the actor mentioned that this is ‘a time for quiet solidarity, not celebration’.

Announcing the news of the event being pushed, the production house's statement read, “Art can wait. India comes first. In view of the developments at our nation's border and the current state of heightened alert, we have decided to reschedule the audio launch of Thug Life, originally planned for the 16th of May.”

Also Read: Arijit Postpones Concert In Abu Dhabi, Calls It A 'Difficult Decision'

Official statement by Kamal Haasan | Image: X&nbsp;

The note further mentioned, “As our soldiers stand firm on the frontlines with unflinching courage in defence of our motherland, I believe it is a time for quiet solidarity, not celebration. At this time, our thoughts are with the brave men and women of our armed forces who stand vigilant, safeguarding our nation.”

Kamal Haasan shared that the new date of the audio launch will be announced at a ‘later, more appropriate time’. He urged the citizens of India to respond with ‘restraint and solidarity’. The statement concluded by saying, “Celebration must make way for reflection”.

Also Read: Anupam's Cousin Shares Eyewitness Account Of Pak Missile Attack In Jammu

This comes after the missile attack by Pakistan in the late hours of May 8 on civilian areas in cities like Jammu and others. The Indian Armed Forces meticulously shot down all the missiles and drones using interceptors that ensured 0 casualties. The citizens of India took to their social media accounts to laud the Indian Armed Forces' valour ever since the launch of Operation Sindoor, which precisely razed 9 terrorist base camps in Pakistan and POK, neutralising 100 terrorists.

The operation was a calculated retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, in which 26 innocent, unarmed tourists lost their lives. While the Indian Armed Forces have deterred all attacks by Pakistan, the security has been heightened in border areas with blackouts enforced in multiple districts across Punjab: Pathankot, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Mohal, and Chandigarh.  

Also Read: Jai Hind: Celebs Laud Indian Armed Forces For Operation Sindoor

Kamal Haasan's move of pushing the audio launch of his film has been hailed by social media users, as it is safe to say that there is no appetite for recreation among the citizens while the Indian soldiers fight day and night to keep the nation safe.

Get Current Updates on Operation Sindoor Live News along with  India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and India Strikes Pakistan Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Published May 9th 2025, 14:28 IST