India Comes First: Kamal Haasan Postpones Thug Life Audio Launch Amid Escalating Tensions With Pakistan

Kamal Haasan starrer Thug Life is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The audio launch for the film was scheduled to take place on May 16. However, given the rising tension at our nation's border and the Indian armed forces' relentless valour to keep the citizens protected from unprovoked attacks from Pakistan, the movie makers have decided to postpone the audio launch. In an official statement, the actor mentioned that this is ‘a time for quiet solidarity, not celebration’.

Announcing the news of the event being pushed, the production house's statement read, “Art can wait. India comes first. In view of the developments at our nation's border and the current state of heightened alert, we have decided to reschedule the audio launch of Thug Life, originally planned for the 16th of May.”



Official statement by Kamal Haasan | Image: X

The note further mentioned, “As our soldiers stand firm on the frontlines with unflinching courage in defence of our motherland, I believe it is a time for quiet solidarity, not celebration. At this time, our thoughts are with the brave men and women of our armed forces who stand vigilant, safeguarding our nation.”

Kamal Haasan shared that the new date of the audio launch will be announced at a ‘later, more appropriate time’. He urged the citizens of India to respond with ‘restraint and solidarity’. The statement concluded by saying, “Celebration must make way for reflection”.



This comes after the missile attack by Pakistan in the late hours of May 8 on civilian areas in cities like Jammu and others. The Indian Armed Forces meticulously shot down all the missiles and drones using interceptors that ensured 0 casualties. The citizens of India took to their social media accounts to laud the Indian Armed Forces' valour ever since the launch of Operation Sindoor, which precisely razed 9 terrorist base camps in Pakistan and POK, neutralising 100 terrorists.

The operation was a calculated retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, in which 26 innocent, unarmed tourists lost their lives. While the Indian Armed Forces have deterred all attacks by Pakistan, the security has been heightened in border areas with blackouts enforced in multiple districts across Punjab: Pathankot, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Mohal, and Chandigarh.



