Published 14:22 IST, September 18th 2024

Arijit Singh Removes Plate Of Food Kept On Stage During Concert: This Is My Temple You Can't...

Arijit Concert Video: The Tum Hi Ho singer won hearts when he removed food items from the stage where he was performing deeming it to be his 'temple'.

