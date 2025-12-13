Celina Jaitly Files Fresh Criminal Complaint Against Estranged Husband Peter Haag; Levels Serious Allegations

Celina Jaitly has filed a fresh criminal complaint against her husband, Peter Haag, who is an Austrian national. In the complaint, filed on December 11, the actress has levelled serious cheating and criminal allegations against her husband, with whom she got divorced earlier this year. The new complaint comes after an Andheri Court in Mumbai adjourned the hearing for the alleged domestic violence case filed by Celina until January 27.

What is Celina Jaitly alleging in the fresh complaint against her husband?

Our sources have confirmed that Celina Jaitly has filed a complaint case at the Versova police station against Peter Haag. The complaint, filed on 11 December 2025, seeks an investigation into alleged offences including cheating, criminal misappropriation, criminal breach of trust, wrongful confinement and outraging the modesty of a woman, among other charges. As per reports, the complaint involves a disputed flat owned by the former couple in Mumbai's Versova area. However, more details on the new case are awaited.



Celina Jaitly's domestic violence case against Peter Haag adjourned until January

An Andheri Court in Mumbai adjourned the hearing for the alleged domestic violence case filed by actress Celina Jaitly against her husband Peter Haag till January 27, 2026. The matter came before the Court of Judicial Magistrate First Class, SC Tadye, in Mumbai, for hearing. The court adjourned the matter, giving both parties time to file their income affidavits and Peter Haag time to file his reply, after which both parties will be heard.



The former Miss India, represented by Karanjawala & Co., has filed a domestic violence case against her husband, with whom she was married for 15 years. In her complaint, the actress alleged domestic violence, cruelty, and manipulation. She also accused her estranged husband of undermining her financial independence and taking advantage of her vulnerable state to transfer property ownership in his name. Celina Jaitly has also sought Rs 50 crore as compensation, claiming loss of earnings due to his conduct and also sought Rs 10 lakh monthly maintenance from her husband.



