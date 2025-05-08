Couple Goals! Kiara Advani Video Calls Sidharth Malhotra During Her MET Gala Prep | Watch

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have been serving major couple goals from their MET Gala appearance. While the actress walked the red carpet at the coveted event, Sidharth accompanied her like a doting husband at all steps of the way. The parents-to-be had landed in New York 2 days in advance and are seemingly still there. A video from Kiara's preparation of the MET Gala is going viral in which she could be seen conversing with the actor on video call.

Kiara Advani video calls Sidharth Malhotra during MET prep

On May 5, Kiara Advani walked the MET steps in New York. The mom-to-be began preparing for her look hours before the red carpet. Before she began getting ready, the actress video called her husband to update him about her day. In the BTS video, the actress could be heard telling Sidharth that she would be sending him some photos. In his reply, the actor could be heard expressing his love for his wife and asking her to take care of herself.



Several videos from outside the hotel show Sidharth Malhotra helping Kiara Advani make her way to the MET while dressed up. He could be seen assisting the mom-to-be and won the hearts of social media users everywhere. In another photo from before the MET, the Shershaah couple was seen taking a stroll in New York. In the snap, Sidharth could be seen carrying his wife's bag while she walked in front.



In another photo that surfaced on social media today, May 8, the couple could be seen out and about in New York. A fan of the couple recognised them and the actors obliged him with a selfie. He captioned the post, “Just another day in NYC for a shoot and you realize you with @kiaraaliaadvani @sidmalhotra Ran into the stunning @kiaraaliaadvani fresh off her Met Gala masterpiece — absolutely radiant. And @sidmalhotra, calm and cool as ever — thanks for the warm moment before stepping into the city”.



