Deeply Regret The Pain Caused: Samay Raina Apologises To ‘People With Disabilities’ Months After India's Got Latent Row

Samay Raina and his show India's Got Latent stoked a nationwide controversy over insensitive jokes and obscene remarks passed on the show. On August 25, the Supreme Court of India came down heavily on stand-up comedian Samay Raina for allegedly making insensitive remarks about people with disability. In its order, the court directed the comedian, along with Vipul Goyal, Balraj Paramjeet Singh Ghai, Nishant Jagdish Tanwar, and Sonali Thakkar, to issue an apology on their social media accounts.

On the occasion of his birthday today, October 26, Samay Raina took to his Instagram stories to share an official apology. The comedian penned a note apologising to ‘people with disabilities.’ He also acknowledged that going forward, he will be ‘mindful’ of the jokes he makes and will refrain from making untoward remarks.

A screengrab of Samay Raina's story | Image: Instagram

In the note Samay Raina wrote, "Today is my birthday and instead of celebrating just myself, I want to use this day—the most special day of the year for me—to apologise to the people with disabilities." including others who were on the panel in the episode, the comedian continued, "We, Samay Raina, Vipul Goyal, Sonali Thakkar, Nishant Tanwar, Balraj Ghai, deeply regret the pain caused due to our show. Going forward, we will be more mindful and do our best to spread awareness about the challenges faced by the community. Your strength inspires us to grow. With respect and gratitude, Samay, Vipul Goyal, Balraj Ghai, Sonali Thakkar, Nishant Tanwar,"



What is the ‘disability' controversy around India's Got Latent?

On May 5, Samay Raina was summoned after a plea alleged that they ridiculed persons suffering from SMA, a rare disorder, as well as those suffering from other disabilities on their show. The petition against the influencers was filed by M/s Cure SMA Foundation of India, citing insensitive jokes made by Raina, Vipul Goyal, Balraj Paramjeet Singh Ghai, Sonali Thakkar, and Nishant Jagdish Tanwar.



