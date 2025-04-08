Dupahiya Fame Avinash Dwivedi Gifts Luxurious BMW Worth Whopping ₹1.81 Crore To His Wife Sambhavna Seth

The Amazon Prime Video series Dupahiya has garnered love from the audience for brilliant performance and plot line. Recently, actor-writer Avinash Dwivedi has gifted a luxurious car to his wife Sambhavna Seth and even penned a lengthy note for her.

Avinash pens a heartwarming note for wife, gifts car

Avinash Dwivedi took to Instagram and shared a bunch of pictures posing with his wife Sambhavna Seth with new car in the background. The caption read, “Dear Wifey,

This moment is not just ours, but a blessing from our parents. It’s their love and guidance that made this journey possible. Though your parents are not with us today. I know they are smiling from above and blessing us from heaven with Coco and Cherry sitting lovingly in their lap.From the very beginning you stood by me, not just as my partner but as my strength, my biggest supporter, and my constant in every storm. Through every struggle, every late night, and every uncertain moment, you believed in me even when I doubted myself.”

She further wrote, “Today, as we take delivery of your dream car, it’s more than just a car. It’s a symbol of our journey, our sacrifices, and the love that made it all possible. This is just a small way to say thank you for being my rock, my backbone, and my greatest blessing. Here’s to more dreams, more journeys, and always driving forward together. A big thank you to @bmwindia_official for the seamless delivery experience and exceptional hospitality. Truly a class apart!”. Fans and celebrities congratulated the couple for this achievement. One user wrote, “Awwww ur caption n that feeling..many many congratulations bhaiya many more to come…god bless both of u”. “Congratulations”. Celebrities including Charrul Malik, Yuvika chaudhary, Delnaaz irani, Renuka Shahane and Monalisa among others congratulated the couple. For the unversed, Sambhavna Seth and Avinash Dwivedi tied the knot on July 14, 2016 at their hometown in Delhi.

From the pictures shared by Avinash, it can be assumed that the brand new car is BMW 750e is from BMW 7 series which ranges from ₹ 1.81 crore and top model price goes upto ₹ 1.84 crore. Energy consumption weighted combined: 26.1 kWh/100 km and 1.6-1.3 l/100 km; CO₂ emissions weighted combined: 37-31 g/km; CO₂-class(es).

All about Avinash Dwivedi

Avinash Dwivedi, is an actor and a trained dancer born in Gorakhpur (U. P) India on 19th Aug 1988. He has won two reality shows namely; Ibibo i.videostar which was an online dance reality show judged by famous bollywood choreographers Bosco Caeser in 2009 & Dance Sangram judged by Saroj khan in 2010.