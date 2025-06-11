Ed Sheeran Believes No One Makes Movies Like Bollywood And Tollywood, Desis Agree

Ed Sheeran has expressed his love for India and Indian culture plenty of times. The singer recently took to his Instagram account to share glimpses from his latest trip here. His new album, Sapphire, also features verses in Hindi and Punjabi. Amid this, when a social media user questioned his love for India, the British singer wasted no time in giving a brief and straightforward response.

Ed Sheeran's response to fan goes viral

On June 10, Ed Sheeran took to his Instagram account to recount the making of Sapphire and his first meeting with Arijit Singh, who has been his frequent collaborator. He shared how he became a fan of Arijit Singh after listening to his iconic track Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2 (2013). In the caption, the Shape Of You hitmaker lavished praise on the Indian singer and shared how he had shared the raw version of his song Sapphire with him years back.



A screeengrab of Ed Sheeran's comment circulating on his recent Instagram post | Image: Reddit

Reacting to the video, a social media user cheekily shared, “Bro, in no world did you watch Aashiqi 2.” The comment did not go unnoticed by Ed Sheeran. The singer replied, “Why not? I watch loads of Bollywood and Tollywood movies, no one makes movies like that, I love it.” A screengrab of the interaction landed on the Reddit thread, ‘Bolly Blinds and Gossip’



Ed Sheeran flaunts his Punjabi tattoo after India visit