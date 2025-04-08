Ed Sheeran Teams Up With Arijit Singh For Album After Their Debut Performance, Fans Say 'Waiting For Greatest Collaboration'

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is a true-life rags-to-rich story and his progress to the global stage must be admired. He is best known for songs such as Shape of You, Perfect, Thinking Out Loud, Supermarket Flowers and many more. In a recent interaction, he revealed that he will be collaborating with none other than Arijit Singh.

Ed Sheeran on his collaboration with Arijit Singh: If you want the vocals…

In a recent interview with Heart, Ed Sheeran was asked about collaborations in his latest album. The British singer replied, “I worked a lot with his Indian singer Arijit Singh who is really good and really wonderful. He basically lives in the middle of nowhere in India. It is like a 3-hour flight and 5 and half-hour drive. I was in India with my dad. He(Arijit) was like, if you want the vocals you would have to come to me”.

Soon after the interview, fans couldn’t contain their excitement and flooded the comment section. One user wrote, “Two of the greatest artists are coming together. I’m so fortunate to be part of this”. Another user wrote “My prayers paid of I was praying for a collaboration of Arijit and ed and it’s happening let’s goo I’m excited now.” “Really excited for the new album”, wrote the third user.

Arijit Singh and Ed Sheeran's previous performance in concert

Ed Sheeran's collaborations with Indian artists are growing. Earlier this year, he performed with Diljit Dosanjh in Mumbai, and more recently, he joined Arijit Singh at a show in London.

During Ed’s concert tour in India, Arijit and he performed together and sand the popular track Perfect while fans lit up the venue in support. In March 2024, Ed Sheeran visited India and performed in Mumbai as part of the final leg of his "+-=/x" (Mathematics) tour, which included stops across Asia and Europe.

Arijit Singh is an Indian singer who sings predominantly in Hindi and Bengali. With his melodious voice, he is recognised as one of the most versatile singers in the history of Indian music. He is widely appreciated for his romantic songs and has sung some masterpieces that will soothe your heart.