Elvish Yadav Breaks Silence After Being Summoned By NCW Over Racist Remark Against Bigg Boss 18 Finalist Chum Darang

Elvish Yadav has recently sparked massive outrage among netizens after he made racist remarks against Bigg Boss 18 finalist Chum Darang in podcast. After being summoned by NCW (National Commission for Women, the YouTuber has now issued a statement regarding the same.

Elvish Yadav issues statement over racist comment on Chum Darang

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner has shared a note on X and claimed that his statement from the podcast has been presented in a wrong way. He wrote, “A statement from my podcast is being taken out of context and presented in a misleading way.”

File photo of Elvish Yadav | Source: IMDb

He further said, “There was never any intention to target or insult anyone.I have always believed in respect and inclusivity, and those who know me understand that I have nothing but love for everyone. It’s unfortunate that a false narrative is being created, completely misrepresenting my words.” Fans had mixed reaction to his statement. One user wrote, “Cover up nai ho raha hai. Try Again”. Another user wrote, “Trying to divert the attention from the abuser”. Reportedly, NCW had issued a summon demanding his appearance on February 17.

What were the comments Elvish Yadav said against Chum Darang?

A clip from Rajat Dalal’s podcast went viral on Reddit in which Elvish said, “Karanveer ko pakka COVID tha kyunki Chum kisko pasand aati hai bhai, itna taste kiska kharab hota hai! Aur Chum ke toh naam mein hi ashleelta hai… Naam Chum aur kaam Gangubai Kathiawadi mein kiya hai”.

Later Chum Darang took to Instagram stories and slammed the content creator. She wrote, “Disrespecting someone’s identity and name is not ‘fun.’ Mocking someone’s achievements is not ‘banter.’ It’s time we draw the line between humour and hate. What’s even more disappointing is that this wasn’t just about my ethnicity; my hard work and a film backed by a visionary like Sanjay Leela Bhansali was also disrespected”.

File photo of Chum Darang | Source: IMDb