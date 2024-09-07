Published 10:17 IST, September 7th 2024
Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani Welcome Home 'Antilia Cha Raja', Video Goes Viral
This year Ganesh Chaturthi is special for the Ambani family as it marks the first festival of newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
The Ambani family welcome home Bappa. | Image: Manav Manglani, Pallav Paliwal/Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
10:17 IST, September 7th 2024