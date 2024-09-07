sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Sunita Williams | Manipur Attacks | Paralympics 2024 | US Elections | Muck in Mollywood | #JusticeforAbhaya |

Published 10:17 IST, September 7th 2024

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani Welcome Home 'Antilia Cha Raja', Video Goes Viral

This year Ganesh Chaturthi is special for the Ambani family as it marks the first festival of newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
The Ambani family welcome home Bappa.
The Ambani family welcome home Bappa. | Image: Manav Manglani, Pallav Paliwal/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

10:17 IST, September 7th 2024