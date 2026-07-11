S Janaki, Nightingale Of South India, Falls Silent - Revisiting Her Iconic Career In Playback Singing

Veteran playback singer S Janaki died in Mysuru on July 11, aged 88. Her family released a statement that read, "It is with profound sadness that I share the passing of my beloved grandmother and legendary singer, Smt S Janaki. She left us peacefully, surrounded by the love of her family. While our hearts are heavy, we are also filled with gratitude for the extraordinary life she lived and the immeasurable joy she brought to millions through her timeless music. To the world, she was an iconic voice whose songs became part of countless memories. To us, she was a loving grandmother whose warmth, humility, kindness, and grace will remain with us forever."

The statement further read, "We kindly request that you respect our family’s privacy during this difficult time as we grieve and come to terms with this loss. Thank you for your love, prayers, and understanding."

S Janaki breathed her last in Mysuru | Image: X

S Janaki's cause of death

S Janaki was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Mysuru in the early hours of Saturday (July 11) after she developed health complications. People who were looking after her shifted the singer to the hospital. She, however, did not respond to treatment and breathed her last in the evening, according to family sources. The veteran singer was residing at Bogadi in Mysuru for the past few years.

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S Janaki spent her final days in Mysuru | Image: X

Revisiting S Janaki's musical legacy

In her sprawling career in the music and film industry, S Janaki sang around 48,000 songs in over 20 Indian languages through her seven-decade-long career. Her most popular tracks were with the legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja. They worked on over 1200 songs together. They recorded maximum songs in Tamil, followed by Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Their collaboration began in 1976 and continued for over two decades till late the '90s. Ilaiyaraaja made S Janaki sing duets with the most popular artists of the time, including SP Balasubrahmanyam, KJ Yesudas, Jayachandran, Malaysia Vasudevan, Dr Rajkumar and others. Janaki and SP Balasubrahmanyam's partnership was the most famed, but her hits with PB Sreenivas and Dr Rajkumar are equally adored. Together, they experimented on her voice as she sang in various genres, from classical to cabaret.

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S Janaki was called the Nightingale of South India | Image: X