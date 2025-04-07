Janhvi Kapoor Hops On To Hair-Flipping Trend, Takes Inspiration From Gigi Hadid As She Poses For Paps

From timeless buns to cascading waves, the right hairstyle can enhance your outfit and reflect your personality. While versatility is always a virtue in fashion, it still would not hurt to have a handy a guide of matches made in heaven. A video of Janhvi Kapoor doing the hair-flipping trend has gone viral on social media.

Janhvi Kapoor follows the hair-flipping trend, video goes viral

Instagram user shared a video of Janhvi Kapoor, in which she smiled and posed for the paps before turning away and flipping her hair. Netizens flooded the comment section and one user wrote, “She has beautiful face”. Another user wrote, “Kala tiki bhi nazar lag jaye”. “Beautiful and slaying in red”, wrote the third user. Recently, the actress was the showstopper of Rahul Mishra's collection at Lakme Fashion Week 2025. She was decked up in a Bandhani black gown, followed by a trail of models in black ensembles.

British fashion model Naomi Campbell had done the same trend on the runway,for Atelier Versace Fall/Winter 1999. Earlier, Hadid sister Bella had also done this trend during their ramp walk and since then it has become popular amongst celebrities.

Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming projects

Janhvi Kapoor has two projects in the pipeline, ie, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Param Sundari. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari stars Varun Dhawan in lead role. Helmed by Shashank Khaitaan, the film is set to release in cinemas on April 18, 2025.

File photo of Janhvi Kapoor | Source: IMDb