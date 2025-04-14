Janhvi Kapoor Pays Tribute To Tamil And Kerala Culture In Traditional Ensembles On Vishu, Puthandu | Watch

Tamil New Year , also known as Puthandu falls on April 14, and is a public holiday in Tamil Nadu. The festival is also called 'Chittirai Vishnu'. On this auspicious occasion, Janhvi Kapoor shared stunning pictures of herself in traditional outfits and wished her fans with a video.

Janhvi Kapoor's heartfelt wishes fans on Tamil New Year

Janhvi Kapoor took to her official Instagram handle and shared a post on the occasion of Tamil and Malayalam New Year. She shared pictures and video wishing her fans in both languages- Tamil and Malayalam. The caption in the post read, “Happy Vishu and Happy Puthandu! my Malayali and Tamil fam, I hope you guys have the best year ahead filled with love, prosperity and happiness you guys have always given me so much love and encouragement and made me feel like a part of you’ll- and it’s meant so much to me :)”.

She further wrote, “I wouldn’t feel worthy of that privilege if I didn’t atleast try to speak in your sweet sweet language. So here is my attempt pls forgive me for my mistakes I’m still learning but will get there soon I promise special shout out to my Malayalam and Tamil tutors @roshan.matthew @mathukuttyxavier @manushnandandop #SundarisRoots #ParamSundari”. The actress looked stunning in a beige coloured saree adorned with gold jewellery. In another maroon coloured saree, Janhvi Kapoor looked ethereal with make up and jewellery.

Netizens took to the comment section and wished the actress too. One user wrote, “Happy Vishu Janhvi”. Another user wrote, “Wow looking fabulous fantastic cute beautiful itni english nhi aati but bahut achi lag rahi ho”. "Wow, you look stunning' wrote the third user. The actress will next be seen in Param Sundari and will be helmed by Tushar Jalota who is best known for directing Dasvi. The film feature Sidharth Malhotra as Param and Janhvi Kapoor as Sundari. Set against the backwaters of Kerala , Param Sundari is described as a rollercoaster of laughter, chaos and unexpected twists. The story has been written by Gaurav Mishra and Aarsh Vora.

Param Sundari poster | Source: IMDb

All about Tamil and Malayalam New Year

The Tamil community all across India celebrates Puthandu or Puthuvarudam as their New Year. On the first day of the Chithirai month, Tamil Hindus in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry commemorate this event with tremendous joy and passion. On the day before Puthandu, Tamilians arrange a platter full of fruits, vegetables, neem leaves, new clothes, gold or silver jewellery, and money. Puthandu this year falls on April 14.

Representative image for Tamil New Year | Source: Freepik

According to mythology, Lord Brahma created the universe on Puthandu. Tamilians think that the start of a new year brings with it new aspirations and dreams. They gather with family and friends to commemorate the day with a large feast full of pomp and fervour. They go to temples dressed in new clothes and pray to God for blessings for their families.

Representative image for Malayalam New Year | Source: Freepik